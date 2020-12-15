Key Change Episode 2: Barrio Alegría gets creative in Reading

This year has been full of unexpected challenges, both here in PA and across the globe. We’re using our monthly podcast series, Key Change, to talk about how the state’s businesses, community leaders, and creatives have adapted, finding new ways to connect with their customers and their communities. We’re also using these conversations as a way to archive this historic time and look forward to 2021.

On this episode, we chat with Daniel Egusquiza, executive director of Barrio Alegría in Reading, Pennsylvania. Pre-pandemic, the organization used arts programming and neighborhood cleanups to engage their local community. These days, they’re…well, using arts programming and neighborhood cleanups to engage their local community. But that doesn’t mean things haven’t changed. The group has been forced to adapt and modernize — and in the end, they hope to come out of the pandemic with even more arrows in their quiver.

LEE STABERT is editor in chief of Keystone Edge.