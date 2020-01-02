Keystone Edge’s top 5 stories of 2019

Our top five stories of 2019 were all about local, local, local. People wanted to read about cities and towns evolving, thinking big, and using existing assets to build a brighter future. Look forward to more of the same from Keystone Edge in 2020!
1. Hearst invests in downtown Easton
A shuttered bowling alley is the future home of Bicycling magazine and Runner’s World. Fortunately for this Lehigh Valley city, goals for the space go far beyond just producing the publications: the 20,000-square-foot HQ will boast multi-media studios, space for live events, and a storefront lab where the public can scope out the latest gear.
2. A major downtown development project rises in Camp Hill
More commercial density is on the way for this charming town outside of Harrisburg. Neighbors & Smith is a boon for residents and the thriving small-business community, which has long been working towards more density and walkability.
3. Downtown Altoona gets a boost
Two new projects in the city’s urban core are the latest signs of rebirth, building on major investments from Penn State and UPMC.
The towns along the Monongahela River in southwestern PA have banded together to support local economic development, increase tourism, and improve quality-of-life. Their work is paying off.
5. A PA town produces 68 percent of the country’s mushrooms
Kennett Square is the “Mushroom Capital of the World,” and they celebrate that status every year with an action-packed fungi festival. This September, head to Chester County for one of the state’s best parties.
* Our most-read story was actually from 2016! This gem on planning your Pennsylvania Staycation.