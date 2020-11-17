Key Change Episode 1: Manatawny Still Works raises the bar

This year has been full of unexpected challenges, both here in PA and across the globe. We’re using this new podcast series, Key Change, to talk about how the state’s businesses, community leaders, and creatives have adapted, finding new ways to connect with their customers and their communities. We’re also using these conversations as a way to archive this historic time and look forward to 2021.

In our first episode, I chat with Derek Menaldino, co-owner of Manatawny Still Works. Keystone Edge profiled this craft distillery in June 2019, writing about their production facility in Pottstown, their taproom in South Philadelphia, and their careful approach to whiskey. Now let’s hear about what happened next:

LEE STABERT is editor in chief of Keystone Edge.