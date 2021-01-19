Key Change Episode 3: Lights, camera, pivot at Lancaster’s Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

This year has been full of unexpected challenges, both here in PA and across the globe. We’re using Key Change, our monthly podcast series, to talk about how the state’s businesses, community leaders, and creatives have adapted, finding new ways to connect with their customers and their communities.

In this episode, I chatted with Chelia Huettner and Nate Boring, two of the five partners behind Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. In 2018, the team took a legacy art house theater in downtown Lancaster and transformed it into a combination movie house, restaurant and distillery. It was that last element of the business that helped keep them afloat during shutdowns, along with creative use of their outdoor space and a new delivery arm. Take a listen!

LEE STABERT is editor in chief of Keystone Edge.

Lead image: The five managing partners of Zoetropolis, clockwise from left: Leigh Lindsay, Todd Smith, Chelia Huettner, Matt Hostetter and Nate Boring.